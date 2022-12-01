The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 260,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

