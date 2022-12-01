The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Community Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Community Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $227.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

