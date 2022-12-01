The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
