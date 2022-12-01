The Graph (GRT) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $444.43 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.70 or 0.06295538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00505130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.66 or 0.30724376 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

