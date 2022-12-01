The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,600 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 872,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 1,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,669. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

