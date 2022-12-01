The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,948 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Progressive worth $185,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,243,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $92.44 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

