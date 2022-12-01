The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Southern by 1,388.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

