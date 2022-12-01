The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $49.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 559. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.
About The Swatch Group
