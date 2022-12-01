Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $560.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.17 and a 200-day moving average of $542.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

