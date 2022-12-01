Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $254.05 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00076230 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00060970 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009997 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00024580 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001386 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
