Thomas Unterman Sells 500 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 429,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 0.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.