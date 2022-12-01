Thomas Unterman Sells 500 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGet Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 429,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 0.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

