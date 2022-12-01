Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 3,285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.4 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TCYMF remained flat at $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.