Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Down 52.5% in November

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

TIOA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tio Tech A

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

