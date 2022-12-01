Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 26.2 %

Titan Machinery stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TITN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

