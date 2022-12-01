Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.
Titan Machinery Stock Up 26.2 %
Titan Machinery stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TITN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
