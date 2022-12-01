Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,433 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ICE opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

