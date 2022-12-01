Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,940 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

ATVI opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

