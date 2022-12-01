Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 737 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $172.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

