Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 754 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

