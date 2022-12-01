Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,398,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Williams Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Williams Companies by 195.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,022,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

