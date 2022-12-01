Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,946 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 25.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 150,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 815,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,539,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 63.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

