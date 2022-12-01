Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 27,718 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.