Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 656 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $182.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.04.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

