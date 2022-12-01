Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $381.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.50. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

