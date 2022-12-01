Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.67. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.62.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

