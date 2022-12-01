Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $793,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

