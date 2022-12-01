Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $218.02 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

