Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.6 %

About IQVIA

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $218.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.99. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.