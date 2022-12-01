Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 701 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.