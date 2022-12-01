Torah Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $461,830.06 (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Torah Network token can now be bought for about $7.37 or 0.00043448 BTC on popular exchanges. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $48.92 million and approximately $461,830.06 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Torah Network has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.98 or 0.06369923 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00502217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.36 or 0.30557109 BTC.

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 7.50132517 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $704,671.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

