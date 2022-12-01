Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.73

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and traded as high as $75.06. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $75.06, with a volume of 139 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMTNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

