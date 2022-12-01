TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.73

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 4264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.89) to €54.90 ($56.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $394,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $42,932,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 4.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

