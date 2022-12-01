Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as low as C$1.09. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 185,478 shares changing hands.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$232.29 million and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.24.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

