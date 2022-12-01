TraDAO Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TraDAO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $306.91 million and approximately $25.93 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.27260507 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

