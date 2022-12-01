Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,023 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,135 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 160.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,837,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.64. ChampionX has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Stories

