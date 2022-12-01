Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 193,755 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 160,005 put options.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

XLF traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.10. 58,146,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,562,219. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 144.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

