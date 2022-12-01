Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider Stephen Tomisich Buys 338,235 Shares

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Tomisich purchased 338,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.87 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$632,499.45 ($421,666.30).

Trajan Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.

Trajan Group Company Profile

Trajan Group Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes analytical and life science products and devices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company operates through two segments, Analytical Products and Life Science Solutions.

