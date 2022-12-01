Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

