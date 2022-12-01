Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Trees Stock Down 0.6 %

CANN traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,467. Trees has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Trees Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

