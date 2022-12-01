Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trend Micro Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS TMICY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,909. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $68.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.