TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Update

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,600 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

