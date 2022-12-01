True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TUERF remained flat at $4.55 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TUERF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.