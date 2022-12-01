Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 258,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,630. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCNNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.