Tuan Tran Sells 108,918 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $29.86. 5,747,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,178,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in HP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.