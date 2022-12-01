Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.51. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

About Tuniu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter worth $162,000. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

