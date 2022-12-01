Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Tuniu Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.51. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%.
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
