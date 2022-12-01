Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

TSN stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $2,399,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

