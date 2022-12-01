U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

