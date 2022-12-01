Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Up 37.8% in November

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

UBSFY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 149,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($51.55) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €41.00 ($42.27) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €54.00 ($55.67) to €53.00 ($54.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

