Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60-$22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.77 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY23 guidance to $22.60-22.90 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.53. 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,886. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $477.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.55.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

