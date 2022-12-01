Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in November

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 1,525,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $48.55 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $81.28.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNBLF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.82) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.