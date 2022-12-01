Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.71 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,047 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Featured Stories

